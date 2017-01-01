Roasted Garlic-Rosemary Cornish Game Hens

Yield
serves 12 (serving size: 1/2 hen)
March 2016

Divvy the labor:Adults prepare hens for baking and serving;kids help tie legs of each hen,place the birds on roasting pan.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced garlic cloves
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 6 (1 1/4-pound) Cornish game hens
  • 6 rosemary sprigs
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 294
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
  • Fat per serving 8.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 50.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1.1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 228mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 332mg
  • Calcium per serving 35mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Mix garlic and chopped rosemary together in a small bowl.

Step 3

Rinse each hen under cold water; pat dry. Starting at neck cavity, loosen skin from breast by gently inserting fingers between skin and meat. Place about 2 teaspoons of garlic mixture under skin and spread evenly over breast meat. Place 1 rosemary sprig in body cavity. Sprinkle hens with salt and pepper.

Step 4

Tie ends of legs together with cord. Lift wing tips out and tuck under hen. Place hens on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray; bake for 1 hour or until juices run clear. Remove skin and cord before serving; split hens in half lengthwise.

