Roasted Garlic-Rosemary Cornish Game Hens

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2 Mix garlic and chopped rosemary together in a small bowl.

Step 3 Rinse each hen under cold water; pat dry. Starting at neck cavity, loosen skin from breast by gently inserting fingers between skin and meat. Place about 2 teaspoons of garlic mixture under skin and spread evenly over breast meat. Place 1 rosemary sprig in body cavity. Sprinkle hens with salt and pepper.