- Calories per serving 74
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 2.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 1.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11.6g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.5mg
- Iron per serving 0.4mg
- Sodium per serving 139mg
- Calcium per serving 10mg
Roasted Red Pepper Pesto Toasts
Divvy the labor: Adults make pesto and slice baguette, kids spread pesto mixture on bread; place slices on cookie sheet. Garnish with parsley.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Place first 4 ingredients (pesto through black pepper) in a food processor; process until smooth. Spread 2 teaspoons of pesto mixture evenly over each bread slice. Bake on an ungreased baking sheet for 10 minutes. Garnish each slice with 1 parsley leaf.