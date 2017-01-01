Braised Chicken Thighs with Artichokes and Greek Olives

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove chicken from skillet; set aside. Add mushrooms, onion, and garlic; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Remove from skillet. Add 1/4 cup broth and 1/4 cup wine to skillet; stir to loosen browned bits. Stir in vinegar and tomato paste. Return chicken and onion mixture to skillet; add 1/2 cup broth, 1/2 cup wine, potatoes, and next 5 ingredients (olives through artichokes), stirring gently. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes or until chicken is done. Sprinkle with parsley.