Braised Chicken Thighs with Artichokes and Greek Olives

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 8 (serving size: 1 thigh and about 1/2 cup artichoke mixture)
Health.com
March 2016

For slightly less saturated fat, choose chicken breasts. Add fiber with whole-grain rice or a side of whole-wheat pasta.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 8 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)
  • 3/4 pound cremini mushrooms, quartered
  • 2 cups chopped onion
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3/4 cup canned fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth, divided
  • 3/4 cup red wine, divided
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 cups small red potatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup kalamata olives, pitted
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (14-ounce) can water-packed artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 303
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 9.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 27.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25.2g
  • Fiber per serving 3.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 94mg
  • Iron per serving 2.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 709mg
  • Calcium per serving 31mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove chicken from skillet; set aside. Add mushrooms, onion, and garlic; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Remove from skillet. Add 1/4 cup broth and 1/4 cup wine to skillet; stir to loosen browned bits. Stir in vinegar and tomato paste. Return chicken and onion mixture to skillet; add 1/2 cup broth, 1/2 cup wine, potatoes, and next 5 ingredients (olives through artichokes), stirring gently. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes or until chicken is done. Sprinkle with parsley.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up