- Calories per serving 303
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 9.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 27.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25.2g
- Fiber per serving 3.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 94mg
- Iron per serving 2.5mg
- Sodium per serving 709mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Braised Chicken Thighs with Artichokes and Greek Olives
Leigh Beisch
For slightly less saturated fat, choose chicken breasts. Add fiber with whole-grain rice or a side of whole-wheat pasta.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove chicken from skillet; set aside. Add mushrooms, onion, and garlic; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Remove from skillet. Add 1/4 cup broth and 1/4 cup wine to skillet; stir to loosen browned bits. Stir in vinegar and tomato paste. Return chicken and onion mixture to skillet; add 1/2 cup broth, 1/2 cup wine, potatoes, and next 5 ingredients (olives through artichokes), stirring gently. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes or until chicken is done. Sprinkle with parsley.