Lamb and Sweet Potato-Curry Stew

Yield
serves 8 (serving size: 1 1/4 cups stew and 1/2 cup couscous)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon peanut oil
  • 2 pounds lean lamb stew meat, trimmed
  • 3 1/4 cups coarsely chopped onion
  • 1 cup (1/2-inch-thick) sliced carrot
  • 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 2 tablespoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 4 cups chopped tomato
  • 2 cups cubed, peeled sweet potato
  • 1 (15 1/2-ounce) can chickpeas, drained
  • 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (10-ounce) box couscous

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 449
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
  • Fat per serving 9.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 29.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 60.4g
  • Fiber per serving 8.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Iron per serving 4.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 608mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add lamb; cook 5 minutes or until browned, stirring frequently. Stir in onion and next 5 ingredients (onion through turmeric); cook 5 minutes. Stir in tomato and next 5 ingredients (tomato through pepper). Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 35 minutes. Uncover; simmer 30 minutes.

Step 2

Prepare couscous according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.

