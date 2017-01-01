- Calories per serving 394
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 10.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Protein per serving 32.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 8.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 93mg
- Iron per serving 4.4mg
- Sodium per serving 973mg
- Calcium per serving 173mg
Tortilla Chicken Soup
Enjoy a mouth-watering, Mexican-style soup with fewer calories using fat-free sour cream. Peanut allergies? Use canola oil, which has about the same number of calories and grams of fat.
How to Make It
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 2 1/2 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove from pan. Cool slightly; coarsely chop. Add 1 teaspoon oil, onion, and celery to pan; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; sauté 2 minutes. Stir in water and broth, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Stir in chicken, corn, and next 5 ingredients (chili powder through jalapeño pepper). Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes.
Stir in tortillas. Top with sour cream. Garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.