Microwave Risotto with Ham and Corn

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chopped onion
  • 1 1/2 cups uncooked Arborio rice
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups hot water
  • 1 1/2 cups ham, cubed
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped red bell pepper
  • 3/4 cup frozen corn kernels
  • 1/4 cup shredded provolone cheese
  • 1/4 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 415
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 11.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 17.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56.5g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 19mg
  • Iron per serving 1.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 943mg
  • Calcium per serving 129mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 3 ingredients in a 2-quart casserole dish; microwave on high 5 minutes. Stir in wine and broth; microwave on high 12 minutes.

Step 2

Stir in water and ham; microwave on high 12 minutes. Stir in bell pepper and next 5 ingredients (bell pepper through black pepper); microwave on high 3 minutes. Stir in parsley. Serve immediately.

