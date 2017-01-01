Orecchiette Puttanesca

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 8 (serving size: 1 cup pasta mixture and 1 tablespoon cheese)
Health.com
March 2016

Choosing anchovies canned in water instead of oil spares extra fat calories. Anchovies are a great source of calcium if you eat the bones.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound uncooked orecchiette (
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons grated lemon rind
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon anchovy paste
  • 2 canned anchovy fillets packed in oil, drained
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds plum tomatoes, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped red onion
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 360
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 11.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 11.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52.5g
  • Fiber per serving 3.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 3.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 725mg
  • Calcium per serving 119mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain.

Step 2

While pasta is cooking, combine capers and next 8 ingredients (capers through pepper) in a bowl.

Step 3

Return pasta to pan. Stir in caper-anchovy mixture, tomatoes, onion, basil, and parsley. Sprinkle with cheese. Serving size: 1 cup pasta mixture and 1 tablespoon cheese.

