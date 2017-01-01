- Calories per serving 120
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
- Fat per serving 2.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 1.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23.5g
- Fiber per serving 3.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 0.6mg
- Sodium per serving 168mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Oven-Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Roast lightly-seasoned sweet potatoes in the oven for a simple, healthy, and delicious side dish.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 325°.
Step 2
Place sweet potatoes in a shallow roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Bake at 325° for 30 minutes. Add onion; stir well. Bake an additional 30 minutes; remove from oven.
Step 3
Preheat broiler.
Step 4
Drizzle sweet potato mixture with butter; stir to coat. Broil 10 minutes or until browned.