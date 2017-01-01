Sweet Caramel Apple Pie

Fit dough into a 9-inch pie plate. Fold edges under; flute. Line dough with a piece of foil and arrange pie weights or dried beans on foil. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes. Remove pie weights and foil. Cool on a wire rack.

Step 3

Combine granulated sugar, cornstarch, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, salt and nutmeg in a bowl; sprinkle over apples. Toss gently. Stir in caramel. Spoon apple mixture into prepared crust. Combine 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, flour, and brown sugar in a bowl; cut in butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in oats. Sprinkle oat mixture evenly over apple mixture. Bake at 375° for 40 minutes. Shield edges of crust with foil. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.