- Calories per serving 276
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 0.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49.3g
- Fiber per serving 2.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 0.4mg
- Sodium per serving 209mg
- Calcium per serving 20mg
Sweet Caramel Apple Pie
Make this pie the day before and let it stand overnight to set.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Fit dough into a 9-inch pie plate. Fold edges under; flute. Line dough with a piece of foil and arrange pie weights or dried beans on foil. Bake at 375° for 15 minutes. Remove pie weights and foil. Cool on a wire rack.
Combine granulated sugar, cornstarch, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, salt and nutmeg in a bowl; sprinkle over apples. Toss gently. Stir in caramel. Spoon apple mixture into prepared crust. Combine 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, flour, and brown sugar in a bowl; cut in butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in oats. Sprinkle oat mixture evenly over apple mixture. Bake at 375° for 40 minutes. Shield edges of crust with foil. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.