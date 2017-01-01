Green Beans Dijon

Yield
Serves 12 (serving size: 1/2 cup beans)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 6 cups (1-inch) cut green beans (about 1 1/2 pounds)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 20
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 11%
  • Fat per serving 0.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 1.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4.2g
  • Fiber per serving 1.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 164mg
  • Calcium per serving 24mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 3 ingredients in a bowl.

Step 2

Place beans in a 2-quart casserole dish. Cover with lid; microwave on high 6 to 8 minutes. Uncover; stir in mustard mixture; toss well to coat. Cover and microwave on high 2 minutes.

