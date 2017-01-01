Cornmeal Angel Biscuits

Step 1

Dissolve yeast in warm water in a small bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine flour, 3/4 cup cornmeal, and next 4 ingredients (sugar through baking powder) in a large bowl; cut in butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add yeast mixture and buttermilk; stir just until moist. Cover; chill dough at least 2 hours or overnight.