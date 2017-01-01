Cornmeal Angel Biscuits

Yield
serves 32 (serving size: 1 biscuit)
Health.com
March 2016

These yeast biscuits have added flavor and texture from buttermilk and cornmeal, and are even better served with honey.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 package dry yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1/2 cup warm water (100° to 110°)
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 cup chilled butter, cut into small pieces
  • 2 cups low-fat buttermilk
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 teaspoons yellow cornmeal

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 102
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 3.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16.3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 194mg
  • Calcium per serving 12mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Dissolve yeast in warm water in a small bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine flour, 3/4 cup cornmeal, and next 4 ingredients (sugar through baking powder) in a large bowl; cut in butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add yeast mixture and buttermilk; stir just until moist. Cover; chill dough at least 2 hours or overnight.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 3

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead 5 or 6 times. Roll dough to 1/2-inch thickness; cut with a 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter into 32 biscuits. Place on 2 ungreased baking sheets. Coat tops of dough with cooking spray; sprinkle tops evenly with 2 teaspoons cornmeal. Let stand 20 minutes. Bake at 450° for 12 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up