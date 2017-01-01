- Calories per serving 102
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 3.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16.3g
- Fiber per serving 0.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 194mg
- Calcium per serving 12mg
Cornmeal Angel Biscuits
These yeast biscuits have added flavor and texture from buttermilk and cornmeal, and are even better served with honey.
How to Make It
Dissolve yeast in warm water in a small bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine flour, 3/4 cup cornmeal, and next 4 ingredients (sugar through baking powder) in a large bowl; cut in butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add yeast mixture and buttermilk; stir just until moist. Cover; chill dough at least 2 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 450°.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead 5 or 6 times. Roll dough to 1/2-inch thickness; cut with a 2 1/2-inch biscuit cutter into 32 biscuits. Place on 2 ungreased baking sheets. Coat tops of dough with cooking spray; sprinkle tops evenly with 2 teaspoons cornmeal. Let stand 20 minutes. Bake at 450° for 12 minutes.