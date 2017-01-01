Chipotle Chicken Melt

How to Make It

Step 1 Remove 1 chile from can; reserve remaining chiles and sauce for another use. Remove and discard chile stem and seeds; finely chop chile. Combine chile, mayonnaise, and water in a small bowl. Spread about 1 tablespoon chile mixture evenly over top half of rolls.

Step 2 Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; pound to 1/2-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Sprinkle each evenly with salt and pepper.