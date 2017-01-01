Chicken Thighs with Wild Mushroom Sauce and Noodles

Place broth in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high 1 1/2 minutes or until broth comes to a boil; add porcini mushrooms. Cover and let stand 20 minutes or until tender. Strain broth mixture through a sieve into a bowl, reserving liquid. Chop porcini mushrooms.

Step 3

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Heat skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 4 minutes on each side or until browned. Cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook 10 minutes or until chicken is done. Remove chicken from pan. Stir in reserved liquid, scraping pan to loosen browned bits; cook 1 minute. Add chicken and porcini and button mushrooms to pan; cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with thyme and serve over noodles. Serving size: 2 thighs, 6 tablespoons mushroom mixture, and 1 cup noodles.