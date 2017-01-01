Spinach and Bacon Spaghettini

Cook noodles according to package directions, omitting fat and salt. Drain pasta over a small bowl, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid.

Step 2

Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon; reserve 1 tablespoon drippings in skillet. Crumble bacon; set aside. Add red pepper and garlic to skillet; cook 30 seconds. Add spinach; cook 1 minute or until lightly wilted. Remove from heat. Add pasta, reserved cooking liquid, cheese, and salt. Toss gently.