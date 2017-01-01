- Calories per serving 481
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 12.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 20.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 70g
- Fiber per serving 5.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 33mg
- Iron per serving 4.8mg
- Sodium per serving 685mg
- Calcium per serving 264mg
Spinach and Bacon Spaghettini
Who says bacon isn't healthy? Try a turkey-bacon alternative that boasts nearly half the saturated fat as pork bacon. Toss with whole-wheat pasta for extra fiber.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook noodles according to package directions, omitting fat and salt. Drain pasta over a small bowl, reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid.
Step 2
Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon; reserve 1 tablespoon drippings in skillet. Crumble bacon; set aside. Add red pepper and garlic to skillet; cook 30 seconds. Add spinach; cook 1 minute or until lightly wilted. Remove from heat. Add pasta, reserved cooking liquid, cheese, and salt. Toss gently.