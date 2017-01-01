Vegetable and Cheddar Frittata

Yield
serves 4
March 2016

Choosing low-fat instead of reduced-fat cheese spares you half the fat. Don't stop at just corn and tomatoes; add in other vegetables like

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro or parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 3 large eggs
  • 12 green onions, trimmed
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup frozen corn, thawed
  • 16 grape or cherry tomatoes, halved (about 3/4 cup)
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 185
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 6.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 17.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16.1g
  • Fiber per serving 2.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 165mg
  • Iron per serving 1.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 581mg
  • Calcium per serving 162mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Combine cilantro or parsley, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and next 3 ingredients (salt through eggs) in a bowl; stirring with a whisk.

Step 3

Cut 8 green onions in half crosswise; set aside. Thinly slice remaining onions to measure 1/2 cup.

Step 4

Heat a medium nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Add onion halves; cook 3 minutes. Add corn; cook 1 minute. Add sliced onions and tomatoes; cook 1 minute. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 6 tablespoons cheese. Pour in egg mixture; cook 3 minutes or until egg mixture is almost set. Tilt pan and carefully loosen edges of frittata portion with a spatula; allow uncooked portion to flow underneath cooked portion. Wrap handle of pan with foil; broil 2 minutes or until egg mixture is set. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons cheese. Cut into 4 wedges (serving size: 1 wedge).

