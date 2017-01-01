Peppered Flank Steak with Chive-Buttermilk Mashers

Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 3 ounces beef and 1 cup potatoes)
Maureen Callahan
March 2016

Keep portions of this savory dish to about 3 ounces of meat, roughly the size of a deck of cards. With six times less butter than traditional recipes, the potato side is tempting and guilt-free.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 (1-pound) flank steak, trimmed
  • 4 1/2 cups cubed Yukon gold potatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds)
  • 1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon seasoned pepper
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 377
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 12.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 27.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38.8g
  • Fiber per serving 3.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 67mg
  • Iron per serving 2.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 731mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine vinegar and steak in a large zip-top plastic bag. Seal bag, and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.

Step 2

While steak marinates, place potatoes in a saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes or until tender; drain. Return potatoes to pan. Add buttermilk, butter, chives, and 3/4 teaspoon salt; beat with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Keep warm.

Step 3

Preheat broiler. Remove steak from bag; discard marinade. Sprinkle steak with 1/4 teaspoon salt and seasoned pepper. Place steak on broiler pan coated with cooking spray; broil 6 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Cut steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices.

