Chili Especial

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 1 (7-ounce) can chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
  • 1 pound lean ground round
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes, undrained and chopped
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, drained
  • 1 (7-ounce) bottle roasted red bell peppers, chopped
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 269
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
  • Fat per serving 7.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 23.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 9.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 46mg
  • Iron per serving 4.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 836mg
  • Calcium per serving 99mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Remove 1 chile from can; mince, and set aside. Reserve remaining chiles and adobo sauce for another use.

Step 2

Cook beef, onion, and garlic in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until browned; stir to crumble. Drain.

Step 3

Heat oil in pan; add chili powder and next 4 ingredients (chili powder through salt). Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in minced chipotle chile, water, cherry tomatoes, and canned tomatoes. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes. Stir in meat mixture and beans; simmer 10 minutes. Stir in bell peppers and vinegar; cook 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

