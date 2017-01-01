- Calories per serving 68
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 36%
- Fat per serving 2.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 8.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 25mg
- Iron per serving 0.6mg
- Sodium per serving 108mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Pork Satay Appetizer
You can also try this recipe with chicken or shrimp. If you like, double the quantities for the sauce.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut pork into 24 (6 x 1/2-inch) strips; place in a large bowl.
Step 2
Combine peanut butter and next 6 ingredients (peanut butter through garlic) in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk. Add 1/4 cup peanut butter mixture to pork; toss well. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Reserve remaining peanut butter mixture.
Step 3
Thread pork onto 24 (6-inch) skewers.
Step 4
Preheat grill or broiler.
Step 5
Place skewers on grill rack or broiler pan coated with cooking spray; grill or broil 3 minutes on each side or until done. Sprinkle with pepper. Serve with reserved peanut butter mixture.