- Calories per serving 474
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 15.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Protein per serving 49.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32.6g
- Fiber per serving 2.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 188mg
- Iron per serving 4.1mg
- Sodium per serving 910mg
- Calcium per serving 65mg
Chicken Mole with Cilantro Rice
How to Make It
Step 1
To prepare mole, heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add 1/2 cup broth, tomatoes, and next 10 ingredients (tomatoes through tortilla); cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour mole mixture into blender; process until smooth. Pour into pan. Add 1/2 cup broth and chocolate; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 2
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 3
Place chicken in a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spread mole over chicken. Cover and bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until chicken is done.
Step 4
To prepare rice, combine rice, salt, and cilantro in a large bowl.