Warm Asian Noodle Salad

Yield
serves 7 (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Sauce:
  • 1/4 cup natural-style peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon hot chili sauce with garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Salad:
  • 1/2 pound uncooked linguine
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded carrot
  • 1/4 pound snow peas, trimmed and halved crosswise
  • 1 cup (2-inch) strips red bell pepper
  • 3/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 185
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 6.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Protein per serving 7.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27.6g
  • Fiber per serving 3.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 512mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare sauce, combine first 9 ingredients (peanut butter through garlic) in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk.

Step 2

To prepare salad, cook linguine according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Add carrots and snow peas; let stand 2 minutes. Drain in a colander over a bowl, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid. Place pasta mixture, bell pepper, and onions in a large bowl.

Step 3

Combine peanut sauce and cooking liquid. Pour over pasta mixture; toss well. Serve warm.

Step 4

Note: Hot chili sauce with garlic can be found in the Asian section of most large supermarkets.

