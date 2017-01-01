Stir-Fried Wild Mushrooms in Oyster Sauce

Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 3/4 cup stir-fry and 3/4 cup rice)
Health.com
March 2016

Watch your sauce portions to limit high sodium intake. Try using olive oil instead of vegetable oil to get monounsaturated fats.

Ingredients

  • Oyster sauce:
  • 1/2 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup oyster sauce (such as Kame)
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sake (rice wine)
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted or regular sesame oil
  • Stir-fry:
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 6 cups cremini mushrooms, quartered (about 3/4 pound)
  • 5 cups shiitake mushroom caps, halved (about 3/4 pound)
  • 4 cups oyster mushroom caps, halved (about 1 pound)
  • 2 tablespoons sake (rice wine)
  • 4 1/2 cups hot cooked basmati rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 300
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 7%
  • Fat per serving 2.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56g
  • Fiber per serving 4.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 5.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 733mg
  • Calcium per serving 15mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare oyster sauce, combine chicken broth through sesame oil in a small bowl. Set aside.

Step 2

To prepare stir-fry, heat vegetable oil in a wok or large Dutch oven over high heat. Add onions, garlic, and ginger; stir-fry 10 seconds. Add mushrooms and 2 tablespoons sake. Partially cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook 4 minutes. Increase heat to high. Add oyster sauce; stir-fry 4 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Serve over rice.

