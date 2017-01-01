Rainbow Fried Rice

Yield
serves 5 (serving size: 1 1/3 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Leftover cold rice works best in fried rice dishes.

Ingredients

  • Sauce:
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons sake (rice wine)
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Stir-fry:
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup finely chopped green onions
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1 1/3 cups chopped cooked shrimp (about 8 ounces)
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen green peas, thawed
  • 4 1/2 cups chilled cooked basmati rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 385
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 10.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 5.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 131mg
  • Iron per serving 3.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 690mg
  • Calcium per serving 58mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare sauce, combine soy sauce through pepper in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Set aside.

Step 2

To prepare stir-fry, heat vegetable oil in a wok over high heat. Add egg; stir-fry 30 seconds or until scrambled. Add onions and ginger; stir-fry 1 minute. Add shrimp, peas, and rice; stir-fry 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Stir in sauce mixture. Serve immediately.

