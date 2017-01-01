- Calories per serving 385
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 10.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 5.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 131mg
- Iron per serving 3.9mg
- Sodium per serving 690mg
- Calcium per serving 58mg
Rainbow Fried Rice
Leftover cold rice works best in fried rice dishes.
How to Make It
Step 1
To prepare sauce, combine soy sauce through pepper in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Set aside.
Step 2
To prepare stir-fry, heat vegetable oil in a wok over high heat. Add egg; stir-fry 30 seconds or until scrambled. Add onions and ginger; stir-fry 1 minute. Add shrimp, peas, and rice; stir-fry 3 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Stir in sauce mixture. Serve immediately.