Black Bean Beef with Green Beans

Leigh Beisch
Yield
serves 6 (serving size: 1 1/3 cups beef mixture and 3/4 cup rice)
Health.com
March 2016

Fermented black beans are small black soy beans preserved in salt. Find them in Asian markets.

Stir-fry is usually high in sodium so make the dish healthier in other ways like using olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Add whole grain rice to the beans for a complete source of protein.

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) flank steak, trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons sake (rice wine)
  • Bean Mixture:
  • 1/4 cup fermented black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 3 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 3 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Sauce:
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup sake (rice wine)
  • 3/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • Stir-fry:
  • 4 cups (2-inch) cut green beans (about 12 ounces)
  • 5 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 2 1/2 cups vertically sliced red onion
  • 2 cups red bell pepper strips
  • 4 1/2 cups hot cooked long-grain rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 538
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 17.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7.5g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 67g
  • Fiber per serving 4.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 29mg
  • Iron per serving 5.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 650mg
  • Calcium per serving 65mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut steak with the grain into 2-inch-thick slices. Cut slices diagonally into thin strips. Combine steak and cornstarch through sake in a large bowl; stir to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 20 minutes.

Step 2

To prepare bean mixture, combine beans through red pepper in a bowl. Set aside.

Step 3

To prepare sauce, combine soy sauce through cornstarch in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Set aside.

Step 4

Place green beans in a large saucepan of boiling water; cook 4 minutes. Drain and plunge beans into ice water; drain.

Step 5

To prepare stir-fry, heat 3 tablespoons vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Drain beef; discard marinade. Add beef to pan; stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove beef from pan. Wipe pan with paper towels. Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in pan. Stir-fry bean mixture and onion 1 minute. Add bell pepper; stir-fry 1 1/2 minutes. Add green beans and sauce mixture. Bring to a boil; cook 4 minutes or until thick. Stir in beef. Serve with rice.

