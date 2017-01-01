- Calories per serving 538
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 17.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7.5g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 67g
- Fiber per serving 4.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 29mg
- Iron per serving 5.5mg
- Sodium per serving 650mg
- Calcium per serving 65mg
Black Bean Beef with Green Beans
Fermented black beans are small black soy beans preserved in salt. Find them in Asian markets.
Stir-fry is usually high in sodium so make the dish healthier in other ways like using olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Add whole grain rice to the beans for a complete source of protein.
How to Make It
Cut steak with the grain into 2-inch-thick slices. Cut slices diagonally into thin strips. Combine steak and cornstarch through sake in a large bowl; stir to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 20 minutes.
To prepare bean mixture, combine beans through red pepper in a bowl. Set aside.
To prepare sauce, combine soy sauce through cornstarch in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Set aside.
Place green beans in a large saucepan of boiling water; cook 4 minutes. Drain and plunge beans into ice water; drain.
To prepare stir-fry, heat 3 tablespoons vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Drain beef; discard marinade. Add beef to pan; stir-fry 2 minutes. Remove beef from pan. Wipe pan with paper towels. Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in pan. Stir-fry bean mixture and onion 1 minute. Add bell pepper; stir-fry 1 1/2 minutes. Add green beans and sauce mixture. Bring to a boil; cook 4 minutes or until thick. Stir in beef. Serve with rice.