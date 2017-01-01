Lemon-Pepper Shrimp Linguini

Yield
serves 4 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 cups medium shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 1 1/2 pounds)
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup fumè blanc or other dry white wine
  • 1 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chilled butter, cut into small pieces
  • 4 cups hot cooked linguine (about 8 ounces uncooked pasta)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 teaspoons pine nuts, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 492
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 13.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Protein per serving 43g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 2.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 274mg
  • Iron per serving 6.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 898mg
  • Calcium per serving 116mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt, and sauté 4 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook 45 seconds. Remove shrimp with a slotted spoon; set aside. Add the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, wine, broth, lemon rind, lemon juice, and pepper. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1 1/2 cups (about 8 minutes). Stir in shrimp and butter; cook over high heat 2 minutes or until shrimp is done. Stir in pasta and parsley; cook until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with pine nuts.

