- Calories per serving 199
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 1.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 74mg
- Iron per serving 1.7mg
- Sodium per serving 448mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Pork Tenderloin Madeira
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Rub pork with 1/2 teaspoon oil, thyme, salt, and pepper. Heat the remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil in a large, heavy ovenproof skillet over high heat. Add pork; cook 5 minutes, browning on all sides. Add apple to skillet. Insert meat thermometer into thickest portion of pork; bake at 425° for 17 minutes or until thermometer registers 160° (slightly pink). Remove pork from skillet; keep warm. Return skillet to stove top; stir in Madeira, broth, and shallots. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1 cup (about 2 minutes). Stir in mustard. Slice pork into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Serve with sauce.