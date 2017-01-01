Chicken Thighs Braised in Port-Balsamic Sauce

Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: 2 thighs, 3/4 cup potato, and 1/4 cup sauce)
Maureen Callahan
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Rub:
  • 2 teaspoons instant minced onion
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Chicken:
  • 12 chicken thighs (about 2 pounds), skinned
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 16 pearl onions, peeled (about 5 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup port or other sweet red wine
  • 1/2 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 1/2 cups cubed Yukon gold or red potatoes (1 1/2 pounds)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 302
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 3.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 94mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 838mg
  • Calcium per serving 42mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

To prepare rub, combine onion through pepper in a small bowl.

Step 3

To prepare chicken, sprinkle chicken thighs evenly with 1 tablespoon rub mixture. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; sauté 3 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove chicken from pan. Add 1 teaspoon oil and onions; sauté 3 minutes. Stir in wine, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Add broth, vinegar, and salt; bring to a boil. Return chicken to pan. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 25 minutes.

Step 4

Combine 1 tablespoon rub mixture, the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil, and potatoes; toss to coat. Place potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 425° for 20 minutes or until tender; toss with parsley. Serve chicken with potatoes and sauce.

