Dark Cherry-Cranberry Compote

Yield
serves 36 (serving size: 1 tablespoon)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries
  • 1/2 cup sweet marsala, port, or Madeira wine
  • 2 (3-inch) strips lemon rind
  • 1 (16-ounce) bag frozen pitted dark sweet cherries
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 24
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 0.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 0.0mg
  • Calcium per serving 1mg

How to Make It

Combine first 4 ingredients in a large saucepan over medium heat; cook 10 minutes or until fruit is soft, stirring occasionally. Stir in sugar and juice. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer until thick (about 25 minutes), stirring occasionally. Discard lemon rind. Cool. Cover and chill.

