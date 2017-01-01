Roasted Chicken and Portobello Risotto

Yield
(serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 bacon slices, cut crosswise into thin strips
  • 4 teaspoons butter, divided
  • 3 cups coarsely chopped portobello mushroom caps (about 6 ounces)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken (about 8 ounces)
  • 6 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, divided
  • 1/4 cup minced shallots
  • 1 1/2 cups uncooked Arborio or other short-grain rice
  • 1/2 cup pinot grigio or other dry white wine
  • 2 (14 1/2-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 341
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 9.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 2.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 795mg
  • Calcium per serving 148mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan; crumble. Add 1 teaspoon butter and mushrooms to drippings in pan; sauté 5 minutes. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir in chicken and 4 tablespoons parsley. Set aside.

Step 2

Melt the remaining 3 teaspoons butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots; cook 3 minutes. Add rice; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in wine; cook 5 minutes or until liquid is nearly absorbed, stirring constantly. Add broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly until each portion of broth is absorbed before adding the next (about 35 minutes total). Remove from heat. Stir in mushroom mixture, cheese, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper. Sprinkle with bacon and the remaining 2 tablespoons parsley.

