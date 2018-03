Eggplant Penne

Place eggplant in a large bowl; drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil, tossing well to coat. Arrange eggplant in a single layer on a baking sheet; bake at 425° for 15 minutes, stirring once.

Step 3

Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 5 minutes (do not brown). Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and garlic, sauté 1 minute. Stir in wine, tomatoes, and bay leaf; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and cook 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in eggplant, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, olives, basil, parsley, thyme, and pepper; cook 2 minutes. Serve over hot cooked pasta.