Berries Beaujolais

Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Beaujolais or other fruity dry red wine
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/4 cup crème de cassis (black currant-flavored liqueur)
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 whole cloves
  • 1 (3-inch) cinnamon stick
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced strawberries
  • 1 1/2 cups raspberries
  • 1 1/4 cups blueberries
  • 3/4 cup blackberries
  • Mint sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 166
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 3%
  • Fat per serving 0.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 4.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 7mg
  • Calcium per serving 26mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 6 ingredients in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat; strain through a colander into a bowl; discard solids. Cool to room temperature.

Step 2

Add berries to wine mixture. Cover and chill at least 3 hours. Serve berry mixture in a wineglass. Garnish with mint, if desired.

