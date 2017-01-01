Oven-Roasted Vegetables

Yield
Serves 10 (serving size: 1/2 cup)
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3 cups small red potatoes, halved and quartered (about 10 ounces)
  • 2 cups brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved (about 8 ounces)
  • 2 cups (1-inch) cubed sweet potato
  • 1 cup (1-inch) diagonally cut carrot
  • 1 cup pearl onions (about 5 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 2/3 cup sauvignon blanc or other dry white wine
  • 1 (1-ounce) slice sourdough bread
  • 3 tablespoons chopped hazelnuts, toasted
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 125
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 4.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19.7g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 254mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, toss well to coat. Place potato mixture in a jelly-roll pan; pour wine into pan. Cover with foil; bake at 425° for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 25 minutes.

Step 3

Place bread in a food processor, pulse 10 times or until coarse crumbs form. Add hazelnuts and garlic; process until garlic is minced. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and parsley. Combine bread crumb mixture and roasted vegetables.

