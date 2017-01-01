- Calories per serving 125
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 4.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19.7g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 254mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Oven-Roasted Vegetables
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, toss well to coat. Place potato mixture in a jelly-roll pan; pour wine into pan. Cover with foil; bake at 425° for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 25 minutes.
Step 3
Place bread in a food processor, pulse 10 times or until coarse crumbs form. Add hazelnuts and garlic; process until garlic is minced. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and parsley. Combine bread crumb mixture and roasted vegetables.