Mixed Greens with Citrus Vinaigrette and Sugared Pecans

Yield
Serves 6
Health.com
March 2016

You can prepare the citrus vinaigrette and the pecans ahead of time; store them in the refrigerator.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 9 cups mixed salad greens
  • 1/2 cup
  • 2 cups fresh orange sections

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 127
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 53%
  • Fat per serving 7.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 2.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14.4g
  • Fiber per serving 4.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 85mg
  • Calcium per serving 58mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat; add pecans. Sprinkle with sugar and red pepper; sauté 2 minutes or until sugar begins to brown. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Combine greens and citrus vinaigrette in a large bowl; toss gently. Arrange 1 1/2 cups on individual salad plates; top with pecans and oranges.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up