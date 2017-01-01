- Calories per serving 418
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 8.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 15.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 70.3g
- Fiber per serving 6.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 4.4mg
- Sodium per serving 506mg
- Calcium per serving 168mg
Penne Alla Norma
This spicy combination of eggplant and tomatoes is a classic Sicilian pasta dish.
Not all rich pasta dishes pack on the calories. Whole-wheat pasta adds healthy carbohydrates and fiber to this veggie-based sauce.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté 4 minutes. Add eggplant and red pepper; sauté 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Add spinach and next 5 ingredients (spinach through tomato sauce); reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes. Combine eggplant mixture and pasta in a large bowl; toss well. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.