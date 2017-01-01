Spinach-Steamed Mussels with Thin Spaghetti

Yield
Makes 4
March 2016

Mussels are an excellent source of vitamin B12. Paired with spinach, which is high in folate, this meal is nutrient-rich.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 cups diced tomato
  • 2/3 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (10-ounce) package fresh spinach, chopped
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 pounds mussels (about 36)
  • 4 cups hot cooked spaghettini (about 1/2 pound uncooked pasta)
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 367
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
  • Fat per serving 7.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 19.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56.5g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Iron per serving 7.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 621mg
  • Calcium per serving 120mg

How to Make It

Melt butter in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, and bay leaf; sauté 3 minutes. Add tomato, salt, and spinach; cover and cook 4 minutes; stirring once. Add wine and mussels; bring to a boil. Cover and cook 5 minutes or until mussels open; discard any unopened ones. Discard bay leaf. Remove mussels with a slotted spoon. Arrange 1 cup pasta on each plate; top with about 9 mussels. Ladle 1/2 cup spinach sauce over each serving; sprinkle with pepper.

