Garlic and Herb Roast Chicken and Vegetables

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast half and 1 cup vegetables)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds red potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1/2 pound baby carrots
  • 4 large shallots, peeled and halved
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • Rosemary sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 314
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 5.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 32.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39.6g
  • Fiber per serving 5.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 3.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 528mg
  • Calcium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Combine first 5 ingredients in a shallow roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 400° for 20 minutes.

Step 3

Combine mustard and next 5 ingredients (mustard through garlic). Toss 2 tablespoons mustard mixture with vegetables. Spread remaining mustard mixture evenly over chicken. Arrange chicken in pan with vegetables. Bake an additional 20 minutes or until chicken is done.

Step 4

Garnish with a rosemary sprig, if desired.

