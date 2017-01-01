Garlic and Herb Roast Chicken and Vegetables

Combine first 5 ingredients in a shallow roasting pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 400° for 20 minutes.

Step 3

Combine mustard and next 5 ingredients (mustard through garlic). Toss 2 tablespoons mustard mixture with vegetables. Spread remaining mustard mixture evenly over chicken. Arrange chicken in pan with vegetables. Bake an additional 20 minutes or until chicken is done.