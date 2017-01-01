- Calories per serving 548
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 17.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Protein per serving 42.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52.3g
- Fiber per serving 4.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 132mg
- Iron per serving 5.2mg
- Sodium per serving 604mg
- Calcium per serving 43mg
Curried Duck with Cranberry Couscous
If the thought of eating another honey-baked ham makes you cringe, try this duck recipe. Though duck can be fattening, using spices such as curry, red pepper, and cilantro, instead of oil, keeps you within your dietary guidelines. The spicy duck balances the tart dried cranberries, which lower bad cholesterol, and gives the couscous a needed kick.
How to Make It
Prepare grill; set to medium heat.
Combine curry, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Reserve 1 tablespoon curry powder mixture for cranberry mixture. Rub meat side of breast with remaining curry powder mixture.
Place duck on grill rack, skin sides up. Cook 8 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness; remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes.
Bring cranberries and broth to a boil in a medium saucepan; gradually stir in reserved curry powder mixture and couscous. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Spoon couscous mixture onto plates.
Carefully remove skin from all breasts; cut each breast in half. Then cut each breast half into 1/2-inch-thick slices and arrange them on top of couscous mixture. Serve with chutney; sprinkle with cilantro.