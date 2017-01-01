Moroccan Tacos

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare grill.

Step 2 Combine 1/3 cup yogurt and next 5 ingredients (yogurt through red pepper) in a small bowl. Thread chicken pieces onto four (10-inch) skewers. Brush chicken with yogurt mixture. Chill 10 minutes.

Step 3 Place skewers on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; cook 4 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken from skewers.