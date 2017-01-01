- Calories per serving 248
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 7.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 41.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1.5g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 213mg
- Iron per serving 7.2mg
- Sodium per serving 532mg
- Calcium per serving 21mg
Grilled Szechuan Duck Breast
Szechuan cuisine is known for its spicy dishes. For more heat, add some extra chili sauce. Serve with snow peas and vegetable fried rice.
How to Make It
Prepare grill; set to medium heat.
Combine first 5 ingredients in large zip-top plastic bag. Seal bag; marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes, turning occasionally.
Remove duck from bag, reserving marinade. Sprinkle meat side of breasts with spice powder; place breasts on grill rack, skin side up. Cook 8 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness; remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes.
Combine reserved marinade and broth in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 4 minutes).
Carefully remove skin from breasts; cut each breast in half. Cut each breast half into 1/2-inch-thick slices; arrange duck onto each plate. Spoon sauce over duck; sprinkle with cilantro, if desired.