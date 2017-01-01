- Calories per serving 157
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
- Fat per serving 3.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 26.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4.4g
- Fiber per serving 0.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 72mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 64mg
- Calcium per serving 23mg
Caribbean-Style Chicken with Tropical Salsa
Look for Jamaican jerk seasoning in your supermarket's spice aisle. If it's not available, you can make your own: Combine 1 teaspoon paprika,1/2 teaspoon dried thyme,1/2 teaspoon sugar,1/2 teaspoon salt,1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes,and 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice.
This cool, summer dish is protein packed and very low in calories. Add a half cup of brown rice to complete the meal with fiber-packed carbohydrates.
How to Make It
Prepare grill.
To prepare salsa, combine the 4 ingredients in a bowl.
To prepare chicken, sprinkle breast halves evenly with Jamaican jerk seasoning. Coat each half with cooking spray. Place on grill rack; grill 4 1/2 minutes on each side or until chicken is done. Cut each breast into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Serve with salsa and a lime wedge; garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.