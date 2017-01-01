Mississippi Mud Cake

Yield
16 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup margarine, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Vegetable cooking spray
  • 3 1/4 cups miniature marshmallows

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 271
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 16%
  • Fat per serving 9.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Protein per serving 3.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 0.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 42mg
  • Iron per serving 1.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 118mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cream margarine, and gradually add sugar, beating at medium speed of a mixer until well-blended. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition.

Step 2

Combine flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt; stir well. Add to creamed mixture, beating at low speed until blended. Stir in pecans and vanilla. Pour batter into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 325° for 16 minutes or just until set (not until toothpick tests clean, or cake will be overbaked). While cake bakes, prepare Chocolate Glaze; set aside.

Step 3

Remove cake from oven; top with marshmallows. Bake 2 minutes or until marshmallows are soft. Remove from oven; drizzle with Chocolate Glaze, and let cool.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up