The Guadalajara

Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

"I was in Guadalajara and had a burger similar to this one," Assistant Food Stylist Kathleen Kanen reports. The salsa that topped the burger was a welcome change from the usual tomato and onion slices, and Kathleen added tequila to her version. The recipe makes more salsa than you'll need for the burgers; serve the extra on the side with baked tortilla chips.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 pound ground round
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 (2-ounce) Kaiser rolls
  • 1 1/3 cups

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 405
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 35%
  • Fat per serving 15.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 28.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35.3g
  • Fiber per serving 2.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 77mg
  • Iron per serving 4.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 721mg
  • Calcium per serving 73mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Combine chile powder, salt, and beef. Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions, shaping each portion into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.

Step 3

Place patties on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes on each side or until done. Place rolls, cut sides down, on grill rack; grill 1 minute or until toasted. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each roll; top each serving with 1/3 cup Tequila-Spiked Salsa and top half of roll.

Step 4

Totals include Tequila-Spiked Salsa.

