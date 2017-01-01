- Calories per serving 432
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 37%
- Fat per serving 17.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 7.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 29.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37.3g
- Fiber per serving 2.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 79mg
- Iron per serving 4.8mg
- Sodium per serving 851mg
- Calcium per serving 119mg
Kaftah Burgers
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill.
Step 2
Combine first 12 ingredients in a large bowl. Divide mixture evenly into 8 portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.
Step 3
Place patties on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes on each side or until done. Place buns, cut sides down, on grill rack; grill 1 minute or until toasted. Spread 1 teaspoon mustard on each bun top. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each bun; top each serving with 2 pickle slices, 1 lettuce leaf, 1 tomato slice, and top half of bun.