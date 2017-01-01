Chicken Burgers with Peanut Sauce

Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro
Yield
Makes 4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

No recipe can offer too much flavor for Assistant Food Editor Ann Taylor Pittman. Her burger is made spicy with Thai chile paste and rounded out with a sweet, creamy Thai-style peanut sauce. Onion sprouts, which look similar to alfalfa sprouts, have a pungent bite. You can find them next to the alfalfa sprouts in many supermarkets.

Ingredients

  • Sauce:
  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Burgers:
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped green onions
  • 1 tablespoon chile paste with garlic
  • 2 teaspoons grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, chopped
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 (2-ounce) sandwich rolls with sesame seeds
  • 1 cup onion sprouts or alfalfa sprouts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 341
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 10.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Protein per serving 28.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32.8g
  • Fiber per serving 2.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 49mg
  • Iron per serving 2.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 769mg
  • Calcium per serving 67mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare sauce, combine first 6 ingredients, stirring with a whisk until smooth.

Step 2

Prepare grill.

Step 3

To prepare burgers, place onions and next 5 ingredients (onions through chicken) in a food processor; process until coarsely ground. Divide mixture into 4 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.

Step 4

Place patties on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 4 minutes on each side or until done. Place rolls, cut sides down, on grill rack; grill 1 minute or until toasted. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each roll; top each serving with 1/4 cup sprouts, about 1 tablespoon sauce, and top half of roll. Yield 4 servings.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up