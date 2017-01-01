- Calories per serving 394
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 13.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Protein per serving 26.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43.6g
- Fiber per serving 4.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 4.1mg
- Sodium per serving 946mg
- Calcium per serving 97mg
Turkey and Oat Burgers
Cooking Light staffer Rita Kinnamon-Jackson tinkered with her father's original meat loaf-style burger by replacing the ground beef with ground turkey and using chili powder instead of pepper for a flavor boost. But this recipe remains true to the spirit of the original. "My dad would be so proud that his mini-meatloaf on a bun was such a hit," she says. The patties might seem a little wet, but they bind together nicely once they begin to cook. Because they're delicate, a grill pan works best.
A leaner alternative to beef patties, turkey is equally tasty and nutritious. Oats also provide fiber, making you feel fuller longer.
How to Make It
Combine first 7 ingredients. Divide mixture into 6 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.
Heat a grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add patties; cook 6 minutes on each side or until done. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each roll; top each serving with 1 lettuce leaf, 1 tomato slice, and top half of roll.