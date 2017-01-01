Turkey and Oat Burgers

Cooking Light staffer Rita Kinnamon-Jackson tinkered with her father's original meat loaf-style burger by replacing the ground beef with ground turkey and using chili powder instead of pepper for a flavor boost. But this recipe remains true to the spirit of the original. "My dad would be so proud that his mini-meatloaf on a bun was such a hit," she says. The patties might seem a little wet, but they bind together nicely once they begin to cook. Because they're delicate, a grill pan works best.

A leaner alternative to beef patties, turkey is equally tasty and nutritious. Oats also provide fiber, making you feel fuller longer.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup regular oats
  • 1 cup finely chopped Vidalia onion
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 2 large egg whites, lightly beaten
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can no salt-added tomatoes, drained and chopped
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground turkey
  • Cooking spray
  • 6 (2-ounce) onion sandwich buns, toasted
  • 4 curly leaf lettuce leaves
  • 6 (1/4-inch-thick) slices tomato

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 394
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 13.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.2g
  • Protein per serving 26.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43.6g
  • Fiber per serving 4.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 4.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 946mg
  • Calcium per serving 97mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 7 ingredients. Divide mixture into 6 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.

Step 2

Heat a grill pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add patties; cook 6 minutes on each side or until done. Place 1 patty on bottom half of each roll; top each serving with 1 lettuce leaf, 1 tomato slice, and top half of roll.

