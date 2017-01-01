Smothered Burgers

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare grill.

Step 2 Heat a medium nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Add onion; cover and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Remove onion from pan, and keep warm.

Step 3 Heat pan coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and 1/4 teaspoon salt; saute 5 minutes or until tender.

Step 4 Combine 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and beef. Divide mixture into 4 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch-thick patty.

Step 5 Preheat broiler.

Step 6 Place patties on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 5 minutes on each side or until done. Place bread on grill rack; grill 1 minute on each side or until toasted.