Cate's Springtime Risotto Soup

Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 3/4 cups soup and 2 tablespoons cheese)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 cups chopped onion
  • 2 teaspoons grated lemon rind
  • 3/4 cup Arborio rice or other short-grain rice
  • 3 (14 1/2-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups (1-inch) sliced asparagus (about 1 pound)
  • 2 cups coarsely chopped spinach
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 320
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
  • Fat per serving 7.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 14.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46.2g
  • Fiber per serving 4.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 1.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 815mg
  • Calcium per serving 234mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 2 minutes. Add lemon rind; sauté 2 minutes. Add rice; sauté 3 minutes.

Step 2

Stir in broth, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes. Stir in asparagus, spinach, and nutmeg; cook, uncovered, 2 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender. Top each serving with cheese. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up