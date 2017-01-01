- Calories per serving 32
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 6%
- Fat per serving 0.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 0.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7.7g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.4mg
- Sodium per serving 115mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Sweet-Spicy Cucumbers over Tomatoes
Be sure to use pickling cucumbers, which are shorter and thinner-skinned than regular cucumbers. Though 4 days is the maximum, the longer the cucumbers marinate, the spicier and more garlicky they'll become.
How to Make It
Arrange half of cucumber in a 9-inch pie plate. Top with half of onion. Repeat procedure with remaining cucumber and onion.
Combine vinegar and next 5 ingredients (vinegar through chiles) in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; cook 1 minute or until sugar dissolves, stirring occasionally. Pour hot vinegar mixture over cucumber mixture. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 1 to 4 days.
Arrange tomato slices on a platter; sprinkle evenly with 1/8 teaspoon salt and black pepper. Remove cucumber mixture from marinade with a slotted spoon; arrange over tomato slices.