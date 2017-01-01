Succotash Salad

Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
March 2016

The salad holds well, so you can make it up to a day ahead.

Ingredients

  • Salad:
  • 1 (16-ounce) bag frozen baby lima beans
  • 3 cups fresh corn kernels
  • 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 3/4 cup chopped green onion
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
  • Dressing:
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 164
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 4.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 6.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 6.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 344mg
  • Calcium per serving 34mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare salad, cook beans in boiling water for 12 minutes. Drain; rinse with cold water. Drain. Combine beans, corn, and next 5 ingredients (corn through oregano).

Step 2

To prepare dressing, combine lemon juice and remaining ingredients, stirring with a whisk. Drizzle over salad, and toss to coat.

