Two-Potato Salad with Crème Fraîche

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds small red potatoes, halved
  • 1 1/2 pounds peeled sweet potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 tablespoons white vinegar
  • 3/4 cup crème fraîche
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 253
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 8.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 3.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41.3g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Iron per serving 1.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 255mg
  • Calcium per serving 70mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes in a large Dutch oven; cover with water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 18 minutes or until tender. Drain. Place potatoes in a large bowl. Drizzle with vinegar; toss gently to coat. Let cool to room temperature.

Step 2

Combine crème fraîche and remaining ingredients, stirring with a whisk. Add to potatoes, tossing gently to coat.

