Spice-Rubbed Flank Steak with Spicy Peach-Bourbon Sauce

Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 3 ounces steak and about 2 tablespoons sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

Canned peach nectar, near the bottled fruit juices in the grocery, is the base for a slightly sweet sauce that pairs well with highly seasoned beef. You can make and refrigerate the sauce up to a day ahead; bring it to room temperature just before serving.

Ingredients

  • Sauce:
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 3/4 cup chopped Vidalia or other sweet onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups peach nectar
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons bourbon
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • Steak:
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 3/4 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 (1-pound) flank steaks, trimmed
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 265
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
  • Fat per serving 9.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 23.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17.4g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 57mg
  • Iron per serving 2.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 425mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare sauce, heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; saute 5 minutes or until tender. Add nectar, 3 tablespoons sugar, and vinegar. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1 cup (about 15 minutes). Add bourbon, ketchup, Worcestershire, and red pepper; cook over medium heat 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, and stir in the lime juice. Cool slightly. Pour the sauce into a blender, and process until smooth.

Step 2

Prepare grill.

Step 3

To prepare steak, combine 1 tablespoon sugar and next 7 ingredients (1 tablespoon sugar through black pepper); rub over both sides of steak. Place steak on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 7 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Cut steak diagonally across grain into thin slices. Serve with sauce.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up